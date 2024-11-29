Endeavour Silver Raises $72.8 Million in Share Offering

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Endeavour Silver has successfully completed its prospectus offering, raising approximately $72.8 million through the issuance of 15.8 million common shares at $4.60 each. The funds will be utilized to advance the Pitarrilla project in Mexico and for general working capital. This marks a significant step in Endeavour’s growth strategy, appealing to investors eyeing potential in the precious metals sector.

