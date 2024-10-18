Endeavour Mining Sees Increased Stake from BlackRock

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company to 13.03% by acquiring more voting rights. This move reflects BlackRock’s growing interest in the mining sector, potentially influencing market sentiment and investor perceptions of Endeavour Mining. Such changes in holdings are significant for shareholders and market watchers keen on tracking institutional investor activities.

