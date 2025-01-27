Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buy-Back

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) has shared an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing buy-back program announced in March 2024. Following this transaction, the company’s total voting rights are confirmed to be 243,724,985. This move is indicative of Endeavour’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is a senior gold producer and the largest in West Africa, with operations across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. The company holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt and is a member of the World Gold Council, committed to responsible mining and sustainable value creation.

YTD Price Performance: 4.82%

Average Trading Volume: 425,654

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.84B

