Endeavour Mining Completes Share Buy-Back Transaction

An update from Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) is now available.

Endeavour Mining has announced the purchase of 15,900 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The repurchased shares, bought at a volume-weighted average price of 1,503.99 GBp, will be cancelled, leaving 243,878,985 ordinary shares in issue. This action forms part of Endeavour’s strategic capital management, potentially influencing shareholder value and market perception.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, with operations in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. The company has a robust portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets within the Birimian Greenstone Belt in West Africa, and it is committed to responsible mining and sustainable value delivery. Endeavour Mining is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol EDV.

YTD Price Performance: -2.61%

Average Trading Volume: 445,436

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.46B

