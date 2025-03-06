Endeavour Mining Achieves Record FY-2024 Results with Strong Cash Flow and Growth

Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) has issued an update.

Endeavour Mining reported strong financial results for FY-2024, with a record free cash flow of $268 million in Q4 and a 32% increase in proven and probable reserves. The company achieved a 72% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 compared to the previous quarter, and declared a record $240 million dividend for the year. Endeavour’s robust performance is attributed to its strategic growth projects and focus on operational efficiency, positioning it as a low-cost leader in the gold mining sector. The company plans to continue maximizing free cash flow and enhancing shareholder returns, while advancing exploration projects to support future growth.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc is a prominent player in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production. The company is known for its low-cost production and has a significant presence in West Africa, with operations in countries like Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. Endeavour Mining is committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic growth projects and maintaining a strong financial position.

YTD Price Performance: 14.45%

Average Trading Volume: 448,937

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.2B

For a thorough assessment of EDV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.