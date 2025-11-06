Encounter Resources Completes First Tranche of $25 Million Share Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Encounter Resources Limited ( (AU:ENR) ) has provided an update.

Encounter Resources Limited has completed the first tranche of a $25 million share placement, raising approximately $24.5 million through the issuance of 54,444,444 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.45 per share to unrelated parties. The second tranche, involving up to 1,111,112 shares to be issued to a company director, is pending shareholder approval. This capital raising is expected to bolster Encounter’s exploration activities and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

Encounter Resources Limited is a leading Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering major copper and niobium/rare earth element deposits. The company holds a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in Australia’s prospective mineral belts, targeting copper and critical minerals, with a key project being the Aileron Project in Western Australia’s West Arunta region.

