enCore Energy Reports Asset Growth Amidst Financial Losses

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy Corp. has reported a significant increase in its financial position, with total assets rising from $324.6 million at the end of 2023 to $419.2 million by September 2024. The company’s cash reserves saw a substantial boost, climbing from $7.5 million to $46.3 million within the same period. However, enCore Energy also recorded a net loss for the nine months ending September 2024, with expenses exceeding revenues, contributing to an accumulated deficit.

For further insights into TSE:EU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.