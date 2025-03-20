ENB Financial Appoints Jose R. Lopez to Board

An announcement from ENB Financial ( (ENBP) ) is now available.

On March 19, 2025, Ephrata National Bank announced the appointment of Jose R. Lopez to its Board of Directors. Lopez, with a strong background in banking and community development, is expected to contribute significantly to the bank’s strategic direction and growth. His previous roles include President and CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association, and leadership positions at various banks, highlighting his expertise and commitment to community service. The bank anticipates that Lopez’s leadership will support its mission to serve customers and foster community growth.

More about ENB Financial

Ephrata National Bank is an independent community bank with $2 billion in assets and 13 full-service locations in Lancaster, Berks, and Lebanon Counties.

YTD Price Performance: -4.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,198

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $92.28M

