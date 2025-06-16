Enav S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting for Strategic Decisions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Enav SpA ( (IT:ENAV) ) just unveiled an update.

Enav S.p.A. has announced a shareholders’ meeting to be conducted via telecommunication on June 30, 2025, with a second call on July 1, 2025, if necessary. The meeting will address increasing the board of directors from five to seven members and approving a stock option plan for 2025-2028. Additionally, an extraordinary session will discuss a paid capital increase through the issuance of new shares, reserved for the stock option plan beneficiaries. This meeting highlights Enav’s strategic focus on expanding its governance structure and incentivizing its workforce, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value.

