En-Japan Inc. Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Results

The latest update is out from En-Japan ( (JP:4849) ).

En-Japan Inc. reported a decline in its first quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026, with net sales dropping by 7.7% and operating income decreasing by 21.5% compared to the previous year. The company faces challenges in maintaining its financial performance, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about En-Japan

En-Japan Inc. operates within the recruitment industry, providing job placement and human resources services primarily in Japan. The company focuses on connecting employers with potential employees through its various platforms and services.

Average Trading Volume: 186,629

Current Market Cap: Yen79.62B

