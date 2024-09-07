Emyria Ltd Showcases at ‘Hidden Gems’ Webinar

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Limited, a developer of new treatments for mental health and neurological conditions, has announced its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap ‘Hidden Gems’ Webinar. The event will feature Managing Director Michael Winlo discussing interim clinical results for the Company’s PTSD treatment program and outlining strategies for future growth. A recorded version of the webinar will be accessible post-event for those interested in Emyria’s innovative healthcare solutions.

