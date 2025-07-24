EMX Royalty Advances Graphite Project in Sweden with Key Permitting Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EMX Royalty ( (TSE:EMX) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, EMX Royalty Corporation announced significant progress on its graphite royalty at the Vittangi project in Sweden, managed by Talga Group Ltd. The project has completed an appeals review process for an Exploitation Concession, marking a key step in mine permitting. The Vittangi project, which includes the Nunasvaara South mine, is set to produce high-performance battery graphite anode materials, crucial for the electric vehicle, battery storage, and defense industries. This development highlights EMX’s strategic positioning in the graphite market, as the project is recognized as a Strategic Project under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials Act, benefiting from EU support and innovative technologies.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EMX) stock is a Buy with a C$4.25 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EMX is a Neutral.

EMX Royalty’s overall score reflects a balance of high technical momentum and strategic corporate actions against a backdrop of financial instability and overvaluation. The positive corporate events enhance strategic positioning, but financial and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score.

More about EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation is a precious and base metals royalty company that provides investors with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The company’s shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘EMX’.

Average Trading Volume: 54,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$449.2M

