EMVision Nears Market Entry with Clinical Milestone

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has successfully completed Stage 3 recruitment for their multi-site clinical trial, focusing on hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke patients to enhance their AI diagnostic algorithms. The company is actively engaging with the FDA for a pre-submission review and preparing for a validation trial crucial for market entry. With the clinical trial data under verification, results are expected in the second half of 2024, marking a significant milestone for EMVision’s innovative neurodiagnostic product.

