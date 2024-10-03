EMV Capital Director Increases Shareholding

NetScientific (GB:EMVC) has released an update.

Senior Independent Director of EMV Capital plc, Dr. Jonathan Robinson, has bolstered his stake in the company by purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares through his Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). This acquisition, completed on October 2, 2024, brings Dr. Robinson’s total holding to 0.82% of the company’s issued share capital. EMV Capital, a venture capital investment group specializing in deep tech and life sciences, continues to focus on high-growth companies and superior returns for its investors.

