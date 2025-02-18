Empyrean Energy Sets Date for General Meeting with Electronic Voting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Empyrean Energy ( (GB:EME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Empyrean Energy PLC has announced the scheduling of a General Meeting on March 10, 2025, to be held at Cavendish’s offices in London. Shareholders are advised that voting will be conducted electronically, with no physical proxy forms being sent out, although hard copies can be requested from the registrars. This move demonstrates Empyrean’s commitment to streamlining its shareholder communication and engagement process.

More about Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy PLC operates in the oil and gas sector, focusing on exploration and production activities. The company is listed on the AIM market and provides energy solutions with a strategic interest in various global projects.

YTD Price Performance: 76.47%

Average Trading Volume: 102,014,346

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.6M

