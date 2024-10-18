Empiric Directors Boost Stake in Student Property Firm

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property plc, a leading provider of premium student accommodation, announced that several of its directors, including the CEO and CFO, have increased their shareholdings in the company. This move is seen as a vote of confidence in Empiric’s future prospects, aligning its leadership with shareholder interests. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

