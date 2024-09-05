Empiric Clarifies Interim Dividend Typo

Empiric Student Property (GB:ESP) has released an update.

Empiric Student Property PLC has issued a clarification regarding a minor typographical error in its previously announced interim dividend rate. The correct dividend rate is 0.875 pence per share, not 0.8725 as initially stated, and when combined with the first quarter, totals 1.75 pence per share for the first half of 2024. This aligns with the company’s full year target of 3.5 pence per share, with the next dividend payment scheduled for September 20, 2024, to shareholders registered by September 6, 2024.

For further insights into GB:ESP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.