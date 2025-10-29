Empire State Realty Trust Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Empire State Realty OP Series 250 ( (FISK) ) is now available.

Empire State Realty Trust reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $0.05 per share and core funds from operations of $0.23 per share. The company’s liquidity stood at $0.8 billion, and it reaffirmed its 2025 guidance. Despite a 1.5% year-over-year decrease in same-store property cash net operating income due to increased real estate taxes and operating expenses, the company saw a 1.1% increase when adjusted for non-recurring items. Notably, Manhattan office occupancy rose to 90.3%, and the Empire State Building Observatory generated $26.5 million in NOI. The company also announced the issuance of $175 million in senior unsecured notes and achieved the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating for the sixth consecutive year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a New York City-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is known for its flagship Empire State Building, which features a highly popular observatory. ESRT is recognized for its leadership in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality.

