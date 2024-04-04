Empire State Realty Strategically Clears $176M Debt

An update from Empire State Realty (ESRT) is now available.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has negotiated a deal to hand over its Stamford, Connecticut property in a strategic move to clear a significant $176 million debt well before its 2027 due date. By agreeing to a consensual foreclosure, they aim to streamline their financials, offloading the liability from their balance sheet in the coming months. This savvy step is tailored to enhance the company’s fiscal health without impacting its regulatory filings or obligations.

