Empire Resources Completes Drilling at Yuinmery Project

Empire Resources Limited ( (AU:ERL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Empire Resources Limited has successfully completed a reverse circulation drilling program at its Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia. The program involved 21 drill holes totaling 2,593 meters, targeting several prospects for copper-gold and gold-only mineralization. Samples have been submitted for analysis, and results will be released upon availability. This development could potentially enhance Empire’s resource base and strengthen its position in the copper-gold exploration sector.

More about Empire Resources Limited

Empire Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company’s primary market focus is on its Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project located in Western Australia, which hosts significant mineral resources.

Current Market Cap: A$7.42M

