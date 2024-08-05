Empire Resources Announces Board Reshuffle

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has announced the departure of Mr. Sean Richardson from his role as Managing Director, effective 2 August 2024, thanking him for his five years of service. The company, known for its focus on gold and copper exploration and development in Western Australia, is set to appoint a Non-Executive Director to fill the vacated board position. Empire Resources, with a portfolio of promising projects and an experienced team, remains dedicated to creating a sustainable and profitable minerals business.

