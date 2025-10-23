Empire Resources Advances Yuinmery Project with New Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Empire Resources Limited ( (AU:ERL) ) has issued an announcement.

Empire Resources Limited has completed an air core drilling campaign at its Yuinmery Project, targeting copper-gold and gold-only mineralization across several prospects. The company is currently awaiting analytical results from the samples collected, which could impact its resource estimates and future exploration strategies.

More about Empire Resources Limited

Empire Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of copper and gold, with a significant focus on the Yuinmery Project in Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$10.39M

