Empire Petroleum Welcomes New Chief Accounting Officer

Empire Petroleum Corporation has appointed Matthew E. Watson as their new Chief Accounting Officer. Bringing over two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, Watson, a Certified Public Accountant, has a robust background that includes executive roles and financial consulting for various companies in the industry. Alongside a $230,000 annual salary and eligibility for bonuses, he is set to receive stock units and may be granted additional equity awards, underscoring the company’s commitment to integrating his expertise into their leadership.

