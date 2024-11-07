Empire Metals Reveals Promising Titanium Test Results

Empire Metals (GB:EEE) has released an update.

Empire Metals Limited has reported promising results from its metallurgical tests on the anatase-rich weathered zone at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia. The tests revealed high recovery rates of titanium and iron, with successful separation from unwanted minerals using gravity and flotation techniques. This discovery paves the way for a more cost-effective pilot plant facility and potential funding opportunities for critical minerals production.

