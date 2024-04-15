Empire Energy Awaits Capital Raising News

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX: EEG) has requested a temporary trading halt on its shares, ahead of a market announcement concerning a capital raising initiative. The halt, which is aimed at managing disclosure obligations, is set to remain until the earlier of the announcement release or the resumption of normal trading on April 17, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting the details of the announcement, which is expected to provide significant information about the company’s financial strategies.

