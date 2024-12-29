Empire Energy Advances Beetaloo Drilling and Secures Financing

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited has successfully completed the drilling of the Carpentaria-5H well, targeting the Velkerri-B shale formation, achieving a total depth of 5,310 metres. The company has also secured a new credit facility with Macquarie Bank, boosting its financial flexibility with an additional $28.8 million available for future operations. These developments mark a significant step towards maximizing gas production and optimizing future drilling costs in the Beetaloo Basin.

