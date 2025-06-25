Emperor Culture Group Changes Auditor Amid Cost Control Measures

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Emperor Culture Group ( (HK:0491) ) has provided an announcement.
Emperor Culture Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced a change in its auditing firm due to a disagreement over audit fees with Ernst & Young (EY). The company has appointed Cheng & Cheng Limited as the new auditor, a decision aimed at maintaining audit quality while implementing cost control measures to support future business development.
More about Emperor Culture Group
Average Trading Volume: 2,105,072
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$151M
