Emperor Culture Group Changes Auditor Amid Cost Control Measures

Emperor Culture Group ( (HK:0491) ) has provided an announcement.

Emperor Culture Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced a change in its auditing firm due to a disagreement over audit fees with Ernst & Young (EY). The company has appointed Cheng & Cheng Limited as the new auditor, a decision aimed at maintaining audit quality while implementing cost control measures to support future business development.

More about Emperor Culture Group

Average Trading Volume: 2,105,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$151M

