Emperador Inc. Outlines Stock Transaction Tax Process for SGX-ST Trades

Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) has issued an announcement.

Emperador Inc. announced the process for the collection and payment of Stock Transaction Tax (STT) on the sale of its shares traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) to the Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The STT of 0.6% is a final tax payable by the seller and will be collected by the Singapore brokers, including those onboarded with BDO Securities Corporation as the receiving and remitting agent. Failing to provide alternative procedures for STT payment may result in trading interruptions for shareholders.

More about Emperador Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 279,189

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$6.62B

