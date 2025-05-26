Emperador Inc. Implements Stock Transaction Tax on SGX-ST Trades

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) just unveiled an update.

Emperador Inc. has announced the implementation of a stock transaction tax (STT) on the sale of its shares traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), which will be collected and paid to the Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The STT, set at 0.6% of the gross selling price, is to be collected by Singapore brokers at the settlement of trades, with BDO Securities Corporation appointed as the receiving and remitting agent. This move ensures compliance with Philippine tax regulations and involves several Singapore brokers, which have been onboarded to facilitate the process. The announcement outlines the necessity for brokers to provide alternative payment methods if the current arrangements are disrupted, highlighting the importance of maintaining compliance to continue trading EMI shares on the SGX-ST.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:EMI) stock is a Sell with a S$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Emperador Inc. stock, see the SG:EMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Emperador Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 1,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.05B

See more data about EMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

