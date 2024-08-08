EMP Metals Secures Total Control of Lithium Assets

Rain City Resources, Inc. (TSE:RAIN) has released an update.

EMP Metals Corp. has announced a strategic acquisition of ROK Resources Inc.’s share in Hub City Lithium, gaining full ownership of lithium properties in Saskatchewan. This move, aimed at advancing their lithium-from-brine project, positions EMP Metals as the holder of Canada’s highest-grade lithium resources and one of North America’s cleanest brines. In addition to the acquisition, a management agreement has been extended with ROK’s technical team to continue developing a world-class lithium project.

