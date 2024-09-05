Emova Group SA Shows Resilient Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Emova Group SA (FR:ALEMV) has released an update.

Emova Group SA reported a steady growth in their business volume, with a 1.5% increase to €95.8 million in France for the first nine months of the 2023/2024 financial year, and a notable 4.0% growth in the third quarter. Despite a challenging market with closures of international franchise stores, the group’s overall business volume for the first nine months reached €100.4 million. The company’s network comprises 299 points of sale, with strategic optimization through store conversions, sales, and closures.

