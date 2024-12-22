Emmerson Resources Advances White Devil Gold Project

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited has completed a significant phase of RC drilling at its White Devil Gold Project in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, completing 31 out of 35 planned holes. The high-grade gold mine, which previously produced over 760,000 ounces of gold, remains open for exploration, with samples sent for laboratory analysis and results expected in early 2025. This development highlights the potential for renewed interest and investment in the project, given the substantial increase in gold prices since the mine’s closure in 1999.

