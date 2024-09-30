EML Payments Ltd Welcomes New Director

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited has announced the appointment of Ken Poutakidis as a director of the company, effective from September 25, 2024. The notice, following listing rule 3.19A.1, reveals that Poutakidis currently holds no securities in the company as either a registered holder or through indirect interest. This regulatory filing is a standard procedure for newly appointed directors.

