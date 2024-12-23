EML Payments Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced a leadership shake-up, replacing CEO Ron Hynes with Anthony Hynes as Executive Chair to lead the company’s EML 2.0 strategy. The board remains committed to its financial forecast for FY25, with projected underlying EBITDA between A$54-60 million. The leadership changes aim to drive growth and enhance EML’s position in the global payments industry.

