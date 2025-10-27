Eminent Gold Expands Hot Springs Range Project with New Claims

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eminent Gold Corp. ( (TSE:EMNT) ) has shared an announcement.

Eminent Gold Corp. has expanded its Hot Springs Range Project in Nevada by staking a new claim package, increasing the project’s total area to approximately 3,941 hectares. This strategic expansion is located near the Getchell Trend, known for high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits, and targets anomalies identified in a recent gravity survey. The new claims enhance Eminent’s exploration potential by providing access to a possible magmatic intrusion and a recessively weathered basin, both of which are promising targets for gold exploration. This move underscores Eminent’s commitment to leveraging modern exploration techniques to discover new gold systems in underexplored regions, potentially strengthening its position in the emerging gold district.

More about Eminent Gold Corp.

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery of world-class deposits in Nevada. Led by a multidisciplinary team with a track record of success, the Company applies modern exploration techniques and fresh thinking to unlock new gold systems across the Great Basin. Eminent’s portfolio includes three high-conviction assets: the Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

Average Trading Volume: 47,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$22.58M

For an in-depth examination of EMNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

