Eminence Enterprise Unanimously Passes Key Resolution

Eminence Enterprise Limited (HK:0616) has released an update.

Eminence Enterprise Limited has successfully passed a resolution regarding the Deeds of Assignment and related transactions with unanimous support at their Special General Meeting (SGM) on July 17, 2024. Shareholders voted 100% in favor, with 338,148,116 shares eligible for voting. The resolution’s passage is a decisive move for the company, witnessed by top executives and independent directors, some attending electronically.

