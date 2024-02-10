Emerson Electric Approves 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Emerson Electric Co. shareholders have given the green light to the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan at the Annual Meeting on February 6, 2024. Details of the Plan, initially outlined in the December Proxy Statement, are now officially part of the company’s strategy to incentivize performance. While the summary provides an overview, the complete terms of the Plan can be found in the full document filed with the Current Report.

