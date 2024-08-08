Emerita Resources Strikes High-Grade Minerals at El Cura

Emerita Resources (TSE:EMO) has released an update.

Emerita Resources Corp. announced the discovery of significant mineralization in their Iberian Belt West project, with the El Cura deposit yielding high-grade copper, silver, and gold, notably from a drillhole that extended the deposit’s depth. Additionally, the company completed first-pass drilling at the Western Nuevo Tintillo with promising results that are currently under evaluation.

