Emerald Resources NL Reports Promising Gold Finds

Emerald Resources NL has reported notable gold production, achieving their 2024 guidance with over 100,000 ounces at low costs, and anticipates further resource growth in Cambodia and Australia. The company highlighted significant drilling results, including the Memot Gold Project in Cambodia, with high-grade intercepts, and the Dingo Range Gold Project in Western Australia, which shows promise for multiple deposits. Emerald is also committed to carbon-neutral operations in Cambodia and emphasizes its focus on positive environmental and social impacts.

