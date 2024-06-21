Emerald Resources NL Expands Market Presence

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL has announced an application for the quotation of 725,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the issuer code EMR, with the issue date set for June 21, 2024. This move signifies the company’s efforts to increase its presence in the financial market and provides an opportunity for investors to participate in Emerald Resources NL’s growth.

