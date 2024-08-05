Emerald Resources Commits to Carbon Neutrality

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL has launched its inaugural carbon offset initiative in Cambodia, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through habitat restoration by planting 40,000 trees across 40 hectares. The project, in partnership with the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy, targets forest recovery at the Phnom 1500 site, known for its biodiversity and eco-tourism potential. Emerald has committed approximately US$650k for carbon offset provisions for 2023 and 2024, as part of its broader strategy to support long-term sustainability and responsible operations.

