Emera Introduces Updated Code of Conduct for 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Emera ( (TSE:EMA) ) is now available.

Emera Incorporated has released a new Code of Conduct effective January 1, 2025, which supersedes the previous version from October 1, 2023. This Code outlines the ethical standards expected of its board members, officers, and employees, emphasizing ethical decision-making, compliance with legal and regulatory obligations, and fostering a safe and respectful workplace culture. The Code is integral to Emera’s mission of delivering a cleaner energy future, ensuring accountability, and maintaining trust among stakeholders. Violations of the Code may lead to disciplinary actions, highlighting the company’s commitment to ethical practices and integrity.

More about Emera

Emera Incorporated is a leading energy company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The company focuses on delivering energy solutions and services, emphasizing safety, customer-centric approaches, and sustainable practices. Emera aims to be the preferred choice for customers and investors, with a commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

YTD Price Performance: 4.20%

Average Trading Volume: 56,262

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.12B

For a thorough assessment of EMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.