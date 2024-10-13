Emeco Holdings Appoints New Independent Chairman

Emeco Holdings Limited (AU:EHL) has released an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited is strengthening its board with the appointment of esteemed industry veteran Ian Macliver as the new Independent Chairman, effective December 1, 2024. Macliver’s vast experience in corporate finance and the mining sector is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction following a revised business structure. Additionally, the company acknowledges the departure of Mr. Peter Kane, who served four years as an Independent Director and will not seek re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

