Embracing Future Holdings Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Biolidics Ltd. ( (SG:8YY) ) has provided an update.

Embracing Future Holdings Limited has completed the allotment and issuance of new ordinary shares, increasing its total issued and paid-up share capital from 1,690,758,836 to 1,733,441,815 shares. This issuance, which includes various categories of shares such as Yuan Sign-On Shares and ECA Shares, is expected to be listed on the Catalist of the SGX-ST. The completion of this process marks a significant step in the company’s capital expansion strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Biolidics Ltd.

Embracing Future Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biolidics Limited, is a company incorporated in Singapore. The company operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of medical technology products. It is involved in the issuance of new ordinary shares to expand its share capital.

Average Trading Volume: 1,794,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$37.2M

