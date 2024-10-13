Embark Education Secures Funds for Expansion

Evolve Education Group Ltd (AU:EVO) has released an update.

Embark Early Education Limited (EVO) has successfully secured $18.2 million through a capital raising initiative, issuing around 24 million new shares at a discounted price to fund the acquisition of 8 childcare centers. The Placement saw strong interest from investors, indicating confidence in EVO’s expansion strategy. The company also provided a positive market update, highlighting robust financial performance with increased revenues and EBITDA in its Australian operations.

