Embark Education Plans Major Securities Issue

Embark Early Education Limited, trading under the ASX issuer code EVO, has announced a new proposal to issue a total of 23,932,422 ordinary fully paid securities. The announcement, dated October 14, 2024, indicates a proposed issue date of October 22, 2024. This move is expected to attract the attention of investors and market watchers, signaling potential growth or finance restructuring.

