Eltel AB Secures EUR 130 Million in Bond Issue Amid Strong Investor Demand

Eltel AB ( (SE:ELTEL) ) just unveiled an update.
Eltel AB has successfully issued EUR 130 million in senior secured bonds with a four-year tenor, attracting strong demand from institutional investors. The company also completed a tender offer for its existing sustainability-linked capital securities, accepting EUR 24 million in valid tenders. These financial maneuvers aim to strengthen Eltel’s market position and support its operations in the critical infrastructure sector.
More about Eltel AB
Eltel is a leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics, focusing on digitalization and electrification. With 4,500 employees across the Nordics, Germany, and Lithuania, Eltel offers services and turnkey solutions for high-performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The company is headquartered in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with net sales of EUR 828.7 million in 2024.
YTD Price Performance: 33.85%
Average Trading Volume: 53,584
Current Market Cap: SEK1.35B
