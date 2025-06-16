Eltel AB Initiates Bond Book-Building Process

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Eltel AB ( (SE:ELTEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Eltel AB announced the expiration date for its tender offer and the initiation of a book-building process for new senior secured floating rate bonds. This move is part of a transaction involving the purchase of existing sustainability-linked capital securities, aiming to enhance the company’s financial structure and market positioning. The settlement of the tender offer is contingent upon the successful issuance of the new bonds, potentially impacting stakeholders by stabilizing Eltel’s financial operations.

Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics, focusing on digitalization and electrification of society through services and turnkey solutions for communication and power networks and renewable energy. With a workforce of 4,500 across the Nordics, Germany, and Lithuania, Eltel is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, achieving net sales of EUR 828.7 million in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 33.85%

Average Trading Volume: 53,584

Current Market Cap: SEK1.35B

