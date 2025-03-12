Eltek Ltd. Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Transition

Eltek ( (ELTK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eltek presented to its investors.

Eltek Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs), primarily serving high-end markets such as defense, aerospace, and medical industries. The company is headquartered in Israel and operates globally, including a subsidiary in North America.

In its latest earnings report, Eltek Ltd. announced a slight decline in revenues for the full year 2024, totaling $46.5 million, compared to $46.7 million in 2023. The company also reported a decrease in net income to $4.2 million from $6.4 million the previous year, reflecting the impact of its ongoing strategic transition.

Key financial metrics showed a decline in profitability, with EBITDA falling to $5.9 million from $8.6 million in 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw revenues of $10.8 million, a decrease from $12.3 million in the same period of the previous year, and net income for the quarter was reported at $0 million. These results were influenced by temporary disruptions due to the company’s investment in expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

Looking ahead, Eltek is focused on a strategic transition expected to continue through mid-2026, with a $15 million investment plan aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities and expanding production capacity. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on industry trends, including increased demand for defense-related PCBs due to geopolitical factors.

Eltek’s management remains optimistic about the future, anticipating improved operational performance as the investment program progresses. The company is committed to meeting the growing needs of its customers while leveraging market opportunities arising from global economic shifts.

