Elsight Ltd. Strengthens Equity with Share Conversion

Elsight Ltd. (AU:ELS) has released an update.

Elsight Ltd. has converted 25,083,334 convertible notes into 29,420,007 fully paid ordinary shares, signaling a strengthening of its equity position. The company assures compliance with regulatory requirements and maintains transparency for investors. Known for its Halo product providing reliable connectivity for drones, Elsight continues to expand its reach across various industries.

